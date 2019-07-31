Five Columbus officers facing possible disciplinary action over Stormy Daniels arrest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police announced Wednesday that it is filing departmental charges against five officers in connection with the arrest of adult performer Stormy Daniels more than a year ago.

According to CPD, the five officers from the now disbanded Vice Section who are being departmentally charged this week include a commander, a lieutenant, a sergeant, and two of the arresting officers. Chief Tom Quinlan made said he made the decision because these officers violated the Columbus Division of Police rules of conduct.

The officers face possible reprimand, suspension, demotion or termination. The final decision will be made by the Director of Public Safety.

In January, Stephanie Clifford, who performs in adult films and strip clubs under the stage name Stormy Daniels, filed a lawsuit against the Columbus Division of Police and several officers.

In the lawsuit, Clifford claims her arrest was planned days before July 11, 2018 performance at Sirens. The lawsuit claims the arrest was part of an attempt by officers to disparage her character and credibility due to her criticism of President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors dropped charges against Clifford hours later, saying the law cited in her arrest applied only to those who regularly performed at the club.

In March, CPD concluded an internal investigation into the arrest and concluded that the arrest was improper.