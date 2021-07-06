Flight from Charlotte to Bahamas delayed after group refuses to wear masks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A flight from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to the Bahamas Monday was delayed until Tuesday after a group of “disruptive” passengers refused to wear masks despite repeated warnings, American Airlines confirmed to FOX 46.

Airline officials said passengers on American Airlines Flight 893 to Nassau were “reported to be noncompliant with the federal mask mandate.”

Officials said the group became disruptive to other passengers and refused to follow instructions from crew members.

The group was asked to leave the plane.

“We expect our customers to comply with our policies when they choose to fly with us, and we take action when that is not the case,” American Airlines said in a statement.

Officials said the American Airlines team in Charlotte agreed to let the group fly on a later flight to the Bahamas after they agreed to comply with wearing masks.

The flight was delayed until Tuesday. Customers were given hotel vouchers, American Airlines said.