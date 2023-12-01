STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Florida man was arrested in Iredell County Thursday for quitting in middle of his job transporting prisoners to detention centers.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, the owner of the inmate transport company called deputies to tell them about the van driven by 21-year-old Joshua Pinquet. The Orlando, Florida, resident reportedly had four inmates in the locked cargo area of the van, and one other employee was traveling in the van.

Through text messages, Pinquet reportedly told the owner that he was quitting his job in the middle of the trip and refusing to stop at the intended destination with the prisoners.

Deputies say they stopped the van on Interstate 40 near mile marker 154 east of I-77. They detained both employees and ensured all inmates were secured in the rear of the van.

The transport company had reportedly been hired by various law enforcement agencies outside North Carolina. Deputies say Pinquet was supposed to stop at a location in Hickory with the inmates but had refused to stop and continued traveling into Iredell County.

Pinquet was charged with five counts of felony second-degree kidnapping and felony larceny by employee. He is being held in Iredell County without bond.