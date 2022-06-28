MIAMI (WFLA) – A Florida rapper was arrested in Miami for eluding law enforcement and recklessly operating a jet ski on Sunday.

According to an arrest affidavit, Nehemiah Harden, 19, also known as “SpotemGottem,” of Jacksonville was arrested in Miami after official noticed a jet ski in a restricted speed zone, with posted signs.

Harden allegedly then began doing “S” turns near anchored boats.

The responding official got Harden’s attention, and the official called Harden over for a traffic stop, according to the arrest affidavit.

Harden then accelerated and began serving through boats and swimmers in the area.

The arrest report says the official attempted to stop Harden with lights and sirens, but Harden allegedly continued to flee.

Harden was eventually arrested for the “wanton disregard for the safety of persons and property (boats) at a speed or in a manner as to endanger himself or others,” the report stated.

Harden was charged with eluding a law enforcement officer and reckless operation.