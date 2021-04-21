Florida restaurant employees receive surprise $1,000 bonus for work during pandemic

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – A hospitality group in Florida is thanking their employees for their work during the pandemic.

The Chiles Group owns three restaurants on Manatee County beaches and recently surprised their employees with bonuses for their work during the pandemic.

“It’s really nothing short of being so grateful that we have been able to rebuild the business, and the only way that can happen is with all of our great people,” said Chuck Wolfe, CEO of The Chiles Group.

Employees received the bonuses last week and all were shocked and grateful for the generosity.

Employees who have worked with the company for a year or longer received a $1,000 bonus, while staff members who worked less than a year with The Chiles Group received a smaller bonus.

“It’s overwhelming that we are appreciated this much. Not many people get to work for someone who would do something like this,” said Shea Khalil, a server at Beach House Waterfront Restaurant in Bradenton Beach.

“This company is more than a company. This is a family,” said Octavious James, a line cook at Beach House Waterfront Restaurant.

Wolfe says The Chiles Group has more than 300 employees on the payroll and a majority of them received the $1,000 bonus.