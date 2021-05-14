Flowing gas pumps hard to come by in Charlotte just 1 day after Colonial Pipeline resumes operations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Flowing gas pumps are hard to come by in the Queen City, one day after the Colonial Pipeline resumed operations.

“I was nervous I wasn’t going to be able to find any,” commuter Kaitlyn Jordan said.

Jordan uses the GasBuddy app on her phone to track down gas stations with regular fuel.

“A lot of places said no fuel and some of them would fluctuate between having fuel and then looking again and they didn’t, so I’ve been having to look a lot and found this place,” Jordan said.

As of Thursday morning, GasBuddy reports 71% of gas stations in North Carolina were without fuel.

“The Carolinas were number one in the country to have the most shortages, so we are on the top of the priority list,” AAA Carolinas Director of Public Affairs Tiffany Wright said.

Wright said shipments of fuel started trickling in Wednesday night and expects the majority of stations across the Carolinas to start receiving supplies over the next 24 to 48 hours.

“As the stations are being refilled as we speak, it’s important to remind everyone that once your stations get that gas to still not run out and top of when you don’t need to, and make sure that if you have enough gas to go through your daily routine and get what you need to do, continue to consume normally,” Wright said.

Some drivers across the Southeast are doing the opposite and panic-buying.

“You can’t fix stupid and common sense is not a given,” driver Darrell Wolf said while filling up his tank,” Wolf said. “You got to watch what you are doing and the way that people are driving out here,” Wolf said. “It is not good.”