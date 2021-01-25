“For some of these pets, there won’t be healing,” Pointe Coupee Parish Animal Services in need of donations

POINTE COUPEE, La. (BRPRROUD)- The Pointe Coupee Parish Animal Services is seeking donations after taking in over 50 animals in one day.











The animals pictured above were found after a nearby resident passed away.

The animal shelter is ruling this a case of hoarding.

“We encourage people to reach out for help,” Stacey McKnight, Pointe Coupee Parish Compliance Officer said. “Obviously she was struggling. And what people don’t understand is that the struggle is the outreach. She felt like she had no out so she turned to pets.”

“Most of these pets have cataracts, a lot of them are blind. There is a lot of inbreeding. So what you’re seeing is a lot of genetic defect amongst the puppies. As they are getting younger they are getting more defects,” McKnight says.

McKnight says their goal is to treat the animals and avoid putting them down, but that requires donations.

So far, one trip to the veterinarian cost the shelter around $10,000.

“We’re not going to change their faith overnight. But, I think with everybody’s effort and everybody helping we will change the faith for everyone.”

The Pointe Coupee Parish Animal Services is in need for cleaning supplies, pet food, leashes and more.

More information on how to make a donation can be found on their Facebook page.