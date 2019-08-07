Former Baton Rouge Radio host Guy Brody dies after battle with cancer

News broke today that former Baton Rouge host Guy Brody died last night after a short battle with brain cancer.

He worked as a radio personality and entertainer for many decades, in major markets such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, Baltimore, Baton Rouge, New York and Dallas.

Brody’s family recently set up a GoFundMe page to assist with medical treatment at a facility in Georgia. The page states that since his diagnosis of Stage 4 brain cancer on May 1, 2019 within 6 weeks he went from a fully functional, healthy and self supporting person, to cognitive impairment and unable to care for himself.

Brody’s infamous skits include segments with Baton Rouge favorite Jomo Jenkins.

Listeners took to social media to share some of their fondest memories.

RIP Guy Brody One of your last live in- studio appearances and events. Glad you were able to touch BR one last time. I'll remember Guy for always saying "yes" and showing up if I asked for a favor. Posted by Chaille Thomas on Tuesday, August 6, 2019

If you grew up in Baton Rouge in the '80's, you knew Guy Brody. I come from the 'What's That Sound When You're Busting… Posted by Monique Allen Batiste on Tuesday, August 6, 2019