COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Former University of South Carolina Gamecock A’Ja Wilson has been named the WNBA player of the year.

The former first overall pick of the Las Vegas Aces averaged 20 and a half points and eight rebounds a game this season.

She helped the black and red reach an 18 and 4 regular-season record, with playoffs set to begin soon in Bradenton, Florida.