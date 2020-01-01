Former NBA Commissioner, David Stern (77), has died

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WCBD) – The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced the passing of former NBA Commissioner, David Stern, on Wednesday at the age of 77.
According to a statement released by the NBA, Stern’s death was the result of a brain hemorrhage that he suffered on December 12.
Current NBA Commissioner Adam Silver released a statement, which read in part:
“Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David’s vision, generosity, and inspiration. Our deepest condolences go out to David’s wife, Dianne, their sons, Andrew and Eric, and their extended family, and we share our grief with everyone whose life was touched by him.”