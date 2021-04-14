Former NC Gov. McCrory announces US Senate run

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory has announced his bid for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate.

McCrory is joining Republican Rep. Mark Walker in the primary race for the seat that will be left vacant by Sen. Richard Burr.

In Dec. 2019, McCrory announced he wouldn’t run for governor in 2020 but said he was considering a Senate run.

A poll at the end of 2019 showed McCrory had a double-digit lead over Lt. Gov. Dan Forest in the gubernatorial race.

The one-term governor lost to Gov. Roy Cooper in his reelection bid in 2016.

Upon news on Monday that McCrory would announce his run at some point this week, Walker released a statement that read in part:

“With taking back the Senate majority hinging on our success in North Carolina, why would we gamble on Pat McCrory – a career politician who has lost more statewide races than he’s won? McCrory has routinely attacked conservatives including President Trump and if Pat wasn’t good enough for Trump’s administration, he’s not good enough for our state.”

The North Carolina Democratic Party released a statement Wednesday morning that reads:

“North Carolinians remember exactly who Pat McCrory is — a failed politician who signed hateful and divisive legislation into law, hurt our national reputation, and damaged our state’s economy. From his toxic record blocking Medicaid expansion, signing a monster voter suppression bill, and serving his wealthy special interest donors over hardworking North Carolinians, to his multiple statewide losses, it’s clear that Pat McCrory is wrong for our state. North Carolinians voted him out of office in 2016 because of that failed record. We have some free advice — don’t quit your day job, Pat.”

This story will be updated as it develops.