GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Former President Donald Trump will bring the “America Freedom Tour” to Greensboro this summer.

“For one historic day, the American Freedom tour will be in Greensboro!” the tour’s website says. “This is a historic, must-attend event featuring America’s top insiders and influencers, live-and-in-person.”

A listing for the event says Trump supporters Judge Jeanine Pirro, Donald Trump Jr., Dinesh D’Souza, and Kimberly Guilfoyle will be in attendance.

The venue has yet to be announced for the rally on July 15.

Tickets range in price from $9 for seating in an overflow room to more than $3,995.