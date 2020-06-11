Former radio hosts apologize for racist comments that got them fired

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Former Rochester radio hosts “Kimberly and Beck” have released an apology video addressing the racist comments they made on air last week that got them fired.

Last Tuesday, host Kimberly Ray was talking about the beating of a woman during violent riots in Rochester and asked if the black men involved were, in her words, acting “N-word-ly.”

Ray didn’t use the actual N-word, but said “N-word-ly,” and “N-word-ish.” Ray and co-host Barry Beck were promptly fired the next day by iHeartRadio.

In a new video released at midnight Thursday, the pair apologized for their racist remarks and said they are not racist.

The Kimberly and Beck show has had its fair share of controversies. In March, when the coronavirus was beginning to hit Monroe County, Beck said during a segment on whether the virus was “overhyped” that COVID-19 was “the KKK of diseases,” and then said “white people matter.”

Beck’s comments came after a caller on the show said that deaths related to the virus were mostly white people and that “very few black people have died from the virus.”

On the contrary, data has showed New York state’s death toll from COVID-19 has been disproportionately high in black and Hispanic communities, especially in New York City.

The pair were also fired from their previous station in 2014 for “hateful remarks against the transgender community.”

Full apology video and transcript:

Beck: Hi we’re Kimberly and Beck.

Kimberly: We owe it to our listeners and to our amazing community to speak out. Both Beck and I have spent the last several days engaging in soulful reflection. We said hurtful, offensive things, but we are not racist. We do not have hate in our heart. We have only love for everyone.

Beck: We apologize, not to get our jobs back, but to say we are truly sorry and want to sincerely apologize. We will not attempt to make any excuses or explain what we said, because it was wrong, it was ignorant and inexcusable.

Kimbery: We want our listeners and clients to know we are sorry. We let you down. We’re sorry we let Rochester down. Moving forward we want to grow, learn, and change from this experience. Our apology is sincere and we wish we could turn back time.

Beck: But we can’t. Once again, we have no hate in our heart, and we apologize. Thank you.