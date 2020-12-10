Former SC Gov. David Beasley, U.N. World Food Program accepts Nobel Peace prize

ROME (AP) — The U.N. World Food Program received its Nobel Peace Prize on Thursday, in a break from the pomp-filled traditional celebration in the Norwegian capital because of the coronavirus outbreak.

In Oslo, the head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee gave a webcast statement while David Beasley, the U.N. agency head, accepted the prize in Rome, where WFP is based.

Beasley in his speech said “food is the pathway to peace” and said he goes to sleep at night “weeping over the children we could not save.”

We are so honored to accept the #NobelPeacePrize today. At the same time, it is my tragic duty to tell you that famine is at humanity’s doorstep.



The silver lining is that we can stop this together. Join us as we call for urgent action. pic.twitter.com/nZOSxAae7M — David Beasley (@WFPChief) December 10, 2020

WFP was honored for its efforts to combat hunger. Other Nobel prizes this year have been awarded at low-key ceremonies across Europe and the United States.