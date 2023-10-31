LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A former private Christian school worker has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery stemming from a 2021 arrest.

In March 2021, Tammy Tyner Moran was arrested and charged with two felony counts of sexual act by a substitute parent and one felony count of embezzlement.

Harnett County sheriff’s deputies said the 2021 investigation began when “a minor victim’s family came forward reporting sexual contact with the victim” by an employee of the school, a news release stated.

Moran, 48, worked at Cape Fear Christian Academy in Erwin and was fired the same day she was charged.

By agreeing to the plea deal, Moran received 60 days confinement, 24 months of supervised probation, and has to register as a sex offender, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.