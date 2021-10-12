Former State Rep. Katie Arrington files lawsuit against Dept. of Defense over months-long suspension

FILE – In this Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, file photo, Republican nominee for Congress Katie Arrington concedes the race to Democrat Joe Cunningham during her news conference at the Staybridge Suites in Mount Pleasant, S.C. Arrington, a former South Carolina state lawmaker and failed congressional candidate, has been placed on leave from her Pentagon job during a probe into allegations of an unauthorized release of classified information, her attorney confirmed to The Associated Press, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Mic Smith, File)

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – Former South Carolina State Representative Katie Arrington is suing the Department of Defense amid her months-long suspension from the Pentagon.

Arrington served as the Chief Information Security Officer for the Pentagon’s Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment, dealing with matters of cyber security.

She was suspended from the Pentagon in May 2021 amid a probe that she leaked classified intelligence.

Arrington is now suing the department for allegedly failing to notify her about the allegations which led to her suspension.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Arrington’s attorney, Mark Zaid, said Pentagon officials have not taken any significant steps to move their investigation forward, nor have they granted her the opportunity to respond to any such allegations.

Arrington ran for South Carolina’s First Congressional District against Democrat Joe Cunningham in 2018. She was later appointed to Chief Information Security Officer for the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition under the Trump administration.