Fort Benning hosts Ranger Hall of Fame ceremony

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WRBL) – Fort Benning hosted the Ranger Hall of Fame ceremony to honor Rangers who have gone above and beyond.

On July 21, 2021, friends, family and veterans gathered at Fort Benning to watch 16 elite soldiers get inducted into the 2021 Ranger Hall of Fame. The ceremony started off with prayer and the National Anthem and then a brief overview was given of what Rangers have done throughout the years. Colonel Antwan Dunmyer wanted to thank everyone for coming out to support the Rangers.

“I want to send a wholehearted thanks to all the distinguished guests, families, fellow Rangers, friends and everyone else that came out here today to help recognize the Ranger Hall of Fame class of 2021,” Dunmyer said.

Soldiers who fought in wars such as World War II, Vitenman War and the Korean War were asked to stand so the audience could give their thanks. Afterward, Dunmyer said this was a great moment for Rangers.

“You take all of that in, you truly don’t understand. It’s more than just history to me, it’s freedom that’s what these men fought for and died for,” Dunmyer said.

Retired Command Sergeant Major Richard Davis was one of the guest speakers and he told News 3 it was an honor to be at the ceremony.

“I’m very humbled and I feel very honored that I was even recommended and that was the important thing to me. To be recognized by your fellow soldiers that would’ve been plenty, this is above and beyond,” Davis said.

Davis believes this was a humbling moment for the Rangers.

“Im sure they’re all humbled, they’ve all done incredible things and had outstanding careers and some of them are finally being recognized for that. You’re going to hear that be a common thread today, they’re extremely humbled by being nominated and selected,” Davis said.