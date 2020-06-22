Fort Bragg Garrison commander relieved of duty

Fort Bragg, N.C. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy, both former Army officers, put out word that they are “open to a bipartisan discussion” of renaming Army bases like North Carolina’s Fort Bragg that honor Confederate officers associated by some with the racism of that tumultuous time. (AP Photo/Chris Seward, File)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WCBD) – On Friday, Fort Bragg Garrison Commander, Col. Phillip Sounia, was dismissed by leadership due to “loss of trust and confidence in his abilities to command.”

Col. Sounia held the position for just over a year, originally assuming command in May of 2019.

The decision was made by Lt. Gen. Douglas Gabram, commander of Installation Management Command, and Lt. Gen. Michael E. Kurilla, commander of XVIII Airborne Corps. Deputy Garrison Commander Justin Mitchell will serve as a temporary replacement.

Officials say that due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, no further details regarding grounds for his dismissal will be released.

Col. Sounia has served in the Army since 1989, and has completed deployments to Korea, Kuwait, Bosnia, Germany, Hungary, Bulgaria, Afghanistan, Iraq, and the Republic of Georgia. Some of his honors include Bronze Star with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Meritorious Service Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters, the Combat Action Badge, the Master Parachutist Badge, and the Ranger Tab. He holds a Ph.D. in public policy from UNC Chapel Hill.

A Garrison Commander serves as a sort of liaison between the installation and the civilian community. According to a report by globalsecurity.org titled “How the Army Runs,” Garrison Commanders “are often expected to be involved in community relations events and may represent the command in business and social organizations.”