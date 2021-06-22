Fort Bragg officials ID ‘exceptional soldier’ killed in crash on way to training range

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Fort Bragg officials on Tuesday identified the paratrooper killed last week in a crash, calling him “an exceptional soldier.”

Corporal Mojave Littlejohn (Photo: U.S. Army)

Corporal Mojave Littlejohn, 21, of Roseville, Michigan, died in a crash while heading to a training range on June 17, officials said.

Army officials said the crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on Raeford Vass Road near Plank Road.

Littlejohn was a Fort Bragg paratrooper assigned to the 20th Engineer Brigade and was a horizontal construction engineer in 161st Engineer Support Company (Airborne), 27th Engineer Battalion (Airborne), 20th Eng. Bde.

According to officials, he was involved in a wreck while driving a military truck and died as a result.

“Cpl. Littlejohn was an exceptional Soldier, friend, and paratrooper,” said Lt. Col. Shawn Polonkey, commander, 27th Eng. Bn. in a press release. “He had a larger than life personality, a razor-sharp wit, and an ever-present sense of optimism. He was incredibly proud to be a paratrooper, and unmistakably loved his Family, his nation, and those with whom he served.”

Army officials said Littlejohn was “a competitive weightlifter and fitness enthusiast” and enlisted in the U.S. Army back in 2019. He completed basic and advanced training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, and graduated from the U.S. Army Airborne School at Fort Bragg.

“Cpl. Littlejohn was an integral part of the many important missions undertaken by the company, performing commendably,” Polonkey said. “We will keep this Rock paratrooper, his family, and his friends in our thoughts and prayers.”

The crash remains under investigation, officials said.