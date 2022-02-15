Fort Bragg troops say goodbye to family, friends as 3,000 more headed to Europe amid Russian invasion fears

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) — Pfc. Al-Muntakim Chambliss will be leaving behind his girlfriend and mom when he is deployed overseas with the 82nd Airborne at Fort Bragg.

The 20-year-old shared his final conversation with his mom before getting ready to leave.

“It was more like a prayer. A private thing. Just with me, her, and my girlfriend,” said Chambliss, who is a Fayetteville native.

President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 3,000 more Fort Bragg troops to Poland. CBS News reported U.S. officials say they believe a Russian invasion of Ukraine could happen soon.

The state department is moving all U.S. Embassy personnel in Ukraine closer to the Poland border where U.S. forces are being stationed.

“I got my Bible and cigarettes,” said Pfc. Kyle Johnson with 82nd Airborne.

Those are the two things he said will stay in his pocket during the upcoming deployment. He said he’s prepared but nervous about his first mission.

“The fact that we don’t necessarily know what we are getting into, don’t know how long we are going to be there, what all is going to happen,” Johnson said.

This deployment is to reassure NATO allies and deter any potential aggression from Russia. Nearly two weeks ago 2,000 Bragg troops deployed to Poland and Germany.

Staff Sgt. Jeanetta Wani said the troops are well prepared.

“I have enough confidence in my leadership to get me back. So, I’m not too worried about anything,” she said.

Before boarding the troop plane, soldiers spent time chatting with their battle buddies, relaxing, and even calling home to family.

“It was kind of hard, a couple hours ago, when I gave them the last call, like the goodbye. Just because it was real, like I didn’t know the next time I was going to get to talk to them,” Johnson said.

All 3,000 troops will be deploying from Pope Army Airfield over the coming days.