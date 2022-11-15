ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four juveniles were arrested for shooting a man to death early Monday morning inside a Rock Hill apartment, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

The juveniles, three of which were 14-year-olds, and one was 15, have been charged with murder and criminal conspiracy to commit murder. They were petitioned to Family Court and remanded into the Department of Juvenile Justice custody.

Police said officers responded at 12:07 a.m. on Nov. 14 to an apartment in the 1800 block of Paces River Avenue after 911 callers reported hearing gunshots.

The officers entered the apartment and found a 38-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Investigation revealed the juveniles were ‘angry about discipline that occurred earlier that day.’

Police say the teens ‘conspired and carried out their plan,’ resulting in the shooting death of the victim; they fled the scene immediately after the shooting, taking the firearm with them.

The gun, obtained illegally, was found with the assistance of the York County Sheriff’s Office K-9 team in a wooded area.

Because the suspects are juveniles, their information will not be released.