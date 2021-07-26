4-year-old child dies in Portsmouth apartment fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — On Saturday afternoon, crews responded to reports of a residential fire in London Oaks Apartments in Portsmouth.
Fire officials were called to the 2700 block of High Street around 2:20 p.m.
When they arrived on the scene, they reported that heavy fire had consumed the first floor of the apartment and was rapidly escalating to the second floor.
Firefighters were made aware of a child trapped on the second floor. Authorities say they began an aggressive fire attack and entered the second floor to look for the child. However, they quickly had to leave the building due to the volume of fire and heat.
The child was later located but did not survive due to heavy smoke and heat.
People familiar with the incident have identified the child as 4-year-old Logan.
“Logan was so full of life! He was the most loving kid,” said his grandmother. “He loved to dance, sing and rap.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Community members have created a GoFundMe for Logan’s family.