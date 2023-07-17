WHITEMARSH TOWNSHIP, PA (WPHL) – A CSX train has derailed near the Plymouth Meeting section of Whitemarsh Township.

Officials say the train derailed just before 5 a.m. off of Joshua Road and Stenton Avenue on the Norfolk Southern tracks.

Whitemarsh Township Emergency Services and the Montgomery County’s Department of Public Safety Emergency Response Team evacuated residents and nearby businesses as a precaution.

At this time no injuries have been reported, and Whitemarsh Emergency Services says there is no known hazard to the public, and “it is not believed that further evacuations will be needed”.

Drivers in the area are advised to avoid the area as Joshua Rd is currently closed between Flourtown Rd and Stanton Avenue.

Whitemarsh Township Police Department posted a Facebook update saying, “As of now, the only thing that is leaking from any of the rail cars involved, is silicone pellets which pose no risk to the community. We are still gathering information at this time and ask you to follow us here for any important factual updates. We thank all the community partners and resources that are working with us on scene ensuring the safety of our community.”

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro tweeted saying, “My team and I are monitoring the train derailment in Whitemarsh Twp and assisting local first responders. Thank you to the residents taking precautions at the direction of local authorities. I urge you to continue following their instruction.”

Representatives from Whitemarsh Emergency Services, the Montgomery County’s Department of Public Safety Emergency Response Team, Norfolk Southern, and CSX are currently on the scene, but the cause of the derailment is still not known.

