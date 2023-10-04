RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Foodies have lots of new options this year at the North Carolina State Fair.

Wednesday, organizers released a list of 55 new foods and where you can find them.

The offerings range from sweet, to savory, to spicy… and a little bizarre!

The N.C. State Fair says you can expect to see the following new foods:

Dill pickle donut

Boozie cupcakes and flavor shooters

Ostrich smashburger

Butter beer caramel apple

Strawberry cheesecake slush

Bacon mac & cheese sundae

Deep fried gimbap Korean sushi roll

Little locas empanadas

Baste sauce and baste seasoning blends

A taste of vegan

Candied fruit

Gourmet candy apples

Deep fried cinnamon apple bread pudding bites

Politician fries

NYC rainbow ices

Jerk BBQ chicken mac & cheese bowl

Candied grapes

Efo riro & fufu

Bacon-wrapped candied jalapeno pimento cheese sandwich

Brisket and waffles on a stick

Steak bombz

Whole pickles

Korean honey butter chicken wings

Snow cheddar chicken

The morning-after stuffed leg

The morning-after roll stimulus edition

Cheddar bacon, Takis fueo and Cotija cheese corn

Stuffed mini pancakes

Hot chix walking totchos

“The Crazy Italian” savory funnel cake

Cheese pizza cone

Bacon berry cookie dough on a stick

Colossal prawn pop

Pulled pork mac & cheese danish

Deep fried ribs

Cherry beef bliss

Betty’s bouza

The slop bucket

Brown sugar fried corn

Chimney cakes with vanilla ice cream with various fillings and toppings

Hot chicken smash, dirty mac, hot mac, dirty nachos

Mr. and Mrs. Young’s spoon corn bread mix

Cinnamon peach praline cobbler topped with caramel

Fried caramel apple cow tail

Cajun style andouille sausage corn dog with Mardi Gras mustard dip

Rudy’s street corn pizza

Maple glazed bacon mini donuts on a stick

Freeze-dried gummy puffs

Chicharron on a stick and mexi-eggroll with guacamole dipping sauce

Deep fried dill pickle cheese curds

Pumpkin spice tea

Ube and coconut soft serve

Oreo brownie blast

Crab and shrimp rangoon with a sweet chili dipping sauce

Big mac-woody egg roll and churros

Vitamin energy hydration drink

(Source: N.C. State Fair)

Click here to download the N.C. State Fair’s Fair Foods Map.

Click here to visit their New Foods Website.

For CBS 17’s latest news about the N.C. State Fair, click here.