KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Frontier Airlines is celebrating its 29th anniversary with special rates for customers, but travelers need to act quickly to get the deal.

The customer appreciation sale includes flights as low as $29 for travel through Nov. 15, 2023. Certain blackout dates apply.

For an additional $29, travelers can add a bundle that includes a carry-on bag, a checked bag, and the ability to select a seat. There is also a $49 add-on bundle option that includes a refundable ticket. Both options include one free change to your reservation.

Customers who purchase “The Perks” during the promotional period will receive double Frontier Miles. Those who purchase “The Works” will receive triple Frontier Miles.

To receive the one-time, free flight change, customers must opt in to choose Flight Flexibility during the booking process.

Tickets can be booked online at FlyFrontier.com and must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 20, 2023, to get the special rate.

Frontier encourages customers to pay for carry-on and checked bags early to avoid the hefty charges that come with last-minute purchases at the airport.

The budget airline was embroiled in controversy earlier this year after a number of TikTok videos accused gate agents of enforcing oversized-bag fees on carry-on items they claimed were within Frontier’s limits.

Frontier confirmed to Nexstar in a statement that the gate agents are incentivized with a commission to enforce such fees, but said the perk is only “to ensure compliance with the bag size requirements to ensure all customers are treated fairly, including the majority who comply with the rules.”