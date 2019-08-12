Funding for rape kit testing set to expire next month

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – A law that helps state crime labs deal with the backlog of untested rap kits is set to expire next month.

The Debbie Smith Act provides money to test kits that local law enforcement cannot afford to test themselves.

That funding, though, is set to run out in September, meaning work on the backlogged rape kits will stop.

Reauthorization for the funding is currently stuck in a House committee.

More than 800 rape kits are currently waiting to be tested in South Carolina, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.

Congress returns to work September 9th and the Debbie Smith Act expires on September 30th.