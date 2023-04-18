GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- Furman University fans and friends have a new way to show their spirit for the university. Furman has launched its new private-label straight bourbon whiskey.

The university debuted at the launch party for the Clearly Furman campaign on Saturday night, on campus.

“We thought FU All the Time bourbon would be popular, and it was a huge hit. Everyone loved it,” said Elizabeth Lichtenberg, senior director of brand strategy and visual communications for Furman. “It felt good to be able to offer the Furman Family something new and unique that they can enjoy and take some pride in, and give them a new way to toast and celebrate Furman. We expect this new product to be a favorite for a long time.”

Furman University launches a unique bourbon whiskey. (Source: Furman University)

A small group of university employees got a preview of the spirits last May and gave it enthusiastic thumbs up, along with an idea for the name. The distinctive label was designed by Furman graphic designer Chris Turner.

FU All the Time’s quality will also appeal to anyone not associated with Furman.

“This is super clean. It really is everyone’s bourbon,” said Zach Wheeler with Aleph Wines, the distributor for South Carolina.

FU All the Time is made with four grains of corn, wheat, and rye from Virginia and barley malted. It’s aged in oak barrels from South Carolina for at least three years.

FU All the Time straight bourbon whiskey is currently available online and in liquor stores and restaurants across the Upstate, with statewide distribution coming soon.