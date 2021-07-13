Gaffney man accused of breaking into home, beating woman to death

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of beating a woman to death in a Gaffney home will not be released on bond. Jerome Rainey, 57, is facing a number of charges including murder. Police told 7 News, he broke into a woman’s home and beat her in front of her 92-year old mother. The woman died a short time later.

The thought of what happened just across the street continues to bring tears to Sherry Worthy’s eyes.

“I should have called police,” said neighbor Sherry Worthy.

She said she was on the porch last week when she saw something wasn’t right at her neighbor’s house.

“Bam, bam, the banging kept going until he broke the window out and that’s when he went inside,” Worthy told us.

But she said, she had no idea the extent of what was happening.

Detective Sergeant TJ Haney has been with the Gaffney Police Department for years. He told 7 News, this is one of the more gruesome cases he has investigated.

“He used some garden tools to break the window and once he entered the residence, he followed her to her mother’s home where he assaulted her in front of her 92-year old mother,” said Detective Sergeant Haney.

After that, Detective Sgt. Haney said the suspect, Jerome Rainey took off. Police were able to track him down a couple hours later on Cherokee Avenue.

“Patrol officers got a call at the Five Points Food store about a suspicious guy that ended up being him and he was arrested,” said Detective Sgt. Haney.

While Haney told us, cases like these are never easy, and he says the victim’s mother is okay. She’s also in his prayers.

“I wish to provide justice for this family,” Detective Sgt. Haney explained.

As for a Gaffney neighbor, she said the woman killed will be remembered.

“She was a good, sweet lady. She was good to everybody,” Worthy said.

Police told us Rainey and the victim did know each other.

Rainey faces charges of murder, first degree burglary, and public drunkenness.