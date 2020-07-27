GALLERY: Tropical Depression Hanna impacts the Rio Grande Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) — Here are pictures and videos showing Tropical Storm Hanna’s effect on the Valley.
Streets of Mission
Credit: City of Mission
McAllen Neighborhood
Nolana/Ware area in McAllen
Flooding on FM 508 North of Harlingen
Flooding on Trooper Moises Sanchez Boulevard in Edinburg
Conditions at Port Mansfield video:
Damaged building Hidalgo Street Raymondville
Over turned 18 wheeler near Sebastian
Roof Collapse on Owassa Road
Fallen tree blocks home and vehicle in McAllen
Flooding at Gas station on Closner Blvd in Edinburg
