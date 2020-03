WASHINGTON – JANUARY 18: Garth Brooks peforms during the “We Are One: The Obama Inaugural Celebration At The Lincoln Memorial” on January 18, 2009 at the National Mall in Washington, DC. The event includes a diverse array of talent featuring both musical performances and historical readings and an appearance by U.S. President-elect Barack Obama. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSPA) – Garth Brooks has rescheduled his upcoming stadium concerts, including his May show in Charlotte.

According to a news release, Brooks’ show at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte was scheduled for May 2.

The show has now been rescheduled for June 13.

According to the release, all tickets will be honored.

“Like so many people right now, I just want to get back to what I do. Knowing these shows are eventually going to happen makes me happy,” Brooks said.