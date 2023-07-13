POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Town of Columbus Fire Department said a gas tanker fire has closed the westbound lanes on Interstate 26 in Polk County Thursday morning.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the crash occurred around 6 a.m. along the interstate near mile marker 62 westbound.

The Saluda Fire & Rescue Department said the tanker truck hit a guard rail during the crash.

The crash had completely shut down both east and westbound according to officials.

As of 8:31 a.m., both eastbound lanes are open but the westbound lanes remain closed due to the gasoline tanker rollover.

(Source: Saluda Fire & Rescue)

The driver of the vehicle was reported conscious and alert according to the Saluda Fire & Rescue Department.

Firefighters said the driver was transported to the hospital for burn injuries.

Officials are expected to clear the scene by noon.

Asheville HAZMAT are also at the scene due to a spill into a nearby creek.

Drivers should expect high traffic and are encouraged to use exit 67 to divert around the incident.

Motorists are advised to watch for emergency personnel directing traffic in the area.