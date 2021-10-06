Gaston County Sheriff’s deputy recognized as first officer to race NASCAR

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Gaston County Sheriff’s deputy is making history by being the first law enforcement officer to race NASCAR.

Deputy Caleb Costner will be racing Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in the NASCAR sanctioned ARCA Menards West Series at All American Speedway located in Roseville, California. Folks can watch the race on NBC Sports Trackpass at 9:30 p.m. ET.

He raced at Portland International Raceway in Portland, Oregon on Sept. 11, 2021 in the NASCAR sanctioned ARCA Menards West Series Race.

Now, the Honey Hunters of Gastonia will sponsor him.

“It’s very, very exciting,” Costner said.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to partner with a gentleman who does a lot for the community and obviously keeps the community safe in his role as a sheriff’s deputy here in Gaston County,” said David Martin, COO Honey Hunters. “When the opportunity was presented to us, we wanted to jump all over it.”

Deputy Costner says he’s always wanted to humanize the badge.

“I’ve always had a passion for humanizing the badge and showing that even though you’re in law enforcement, there’s a human aspect,” he said.

“We don’t always have a gun and a badge on our side,” said Costner.