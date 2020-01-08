George Perles, former MSU coach, is dead at 85

George Perles, the former Michigan State University head football coach who went on to be a MSU trustee, has died.

Perles coached the Spartans from 1959-1970 as a defensive line coach.

He then moved on to the National Football League where he was as assistant coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1972-1982.

In 1983 Perles became the head coach of the Spartans and stayed in that position until 1994.

His head coaching record is 68-67-4.

Perles took on the role of the athletic director in 1990. He stayed in that position for two years.

In November 2006 he was elected as a Democrat to the Board of Trustees at Michigan State. He resigned from his position as a trustee in November, 2018 for health reasons.

