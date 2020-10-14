Georgetown Co. Board of Elections chairman under investigation for stealing, damaging Trump signs

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — The Chairman of the Georgetown County Board of Elections is under investigation for stealing and damaging Trump campaign signs in Pawleys Island, according to officials.

Members of the Georgetown County Republican Party and the 7th Congressional GOP said they met with a man who wanted Trump campaign signs put in his yard, according to the incident report.

When the signs kept disappearing, the man put a deer camera in his yard and captured Rita Granito Smith, the wife of Georgetown County Board of Elections Chairman Dean Lyle Smith, taking one of the signs and writing “Dump” on another, deputies said.

Dean Smith was identified as the person who drove his wife to vandalize the signs, according to the incident report.

The person who provided the photos to the Georgetown County Republican Party and 7th Congressional GOP sent them anonymously via text message, deputies said.

Jason Lesley with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said larceny and vandalism charges were filed against the couple. SLED is investigating the incident, according to Tommy Crosby.

Dean Smith has not returned a request for comment about his status as chairman.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.