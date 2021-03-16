Georgetown County man sentenced to 9 years for shooting two teens

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Georgetown County man was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison for shooting two teenagers in April 2020.

Nigel Catrell-Vernard Thompson, 18, of Georgetown, was sentenced for two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He previously faced two counts of attempted murder. He was 17 at the time of the incident.

Deputies responded to reports that two 15-year-olds were shot April 27 in the Plantersville area. Thompson was arrested a few days later.