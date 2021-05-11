Georgetown man pleads guilty to 2019 murder of 18-year-old

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Georgetown man pleaded guilty Tuesday to a 2019 murder of an 18-year-old before the start of his trial, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Theophilus Xavier Berry, 21, was sentenced to 30 years in prison before a jury was selected, according to the solicitor’s office. The charges are from a shooting in May 2019 when Berry shot Ja’Quan Collins while the two were headed home from a friend’s house, according to officials.

The solicitor’s office said the two got into a fight and Berry shot Collins multiple times before dragging his body into a ditch on the side of the road. The body was found several days later by a passerby.

The case was originally investigated by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office as a missing persons case.

