Georgia COVID-19 positive cases grows to 420, death toll rises to 13

GEORGIA (WRBL) – The Georgia Department of Public Health’s daily update for coronavirus cases in the state is now showing 420 cases of COVID-19 confirmed. The death toll has now risen to 13.

The noon update on the GaDPH website shows new cases are being confirmed more quickly as more testing kits become available. To keep up with the increase in testing results across the state, GaDPH will now be updating numbers twice a day, at noon and 7 p.m.

So far, there are … cases in Muscogee County and … cases in Troup County. The first infections in Troup County were confirmed on March 15 and 17, while Muscogee County had their own first case reported on March 19.

The case in Columbus, Ga. is currently being treated at St. Francis Emory Healthcare.

In Columbus, drive-through testing is expanding, on a limited, appointment-only basis at Mercy Med, the Health Department parking lot on Comer Avenue, and at an undisclosed Piedmont Columbus Regional location.

Local hospitals are also performing testing independently of the drive-through testing locations.

Mercy Med was the first to start testing on an appointment-only basis. A total of 15 people have been tested at that site. The Health Department site tested 23 people.