Georgia hopes to reopen I-16 by next week after bridge crash

In this photo released by the Georgia Department of Transportation, the SR 86 bridge is inspected over Interstate 16 in Treutlen County, Ga., Thursday, July 15, 2021. The Interstate is shut down in both directions from Exit 71 to Exit 78 due to a large dump trailer hitting the SR 86 bridge and shifting it nearly six feet. (GDOT via AP)

SOPERTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say they hope to reopen an interstate that connects much of Georgia its coastline by next week after a crash knocked a bridge overpass from its support beams.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says it plans to demolish the overpass that crosses above Interstate 16 so that it can reopen the interstate by next week.

A short stretch of the interstate was closed in both directions following Thursday’s crash. Authorities say a semi on I-16 was hauling a trailer with a dumping mechanism that was extended upwards, causing it to strike the bridge overhead Thursday.

The agency shared photos on social media that show the bridge dislodged from its base.