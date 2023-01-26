BREVARD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A search for a missing Georgia man was found Thursday after his damaged vehicle was found parked at a Blue Ridge Parkway overlook in North Carolina, according to the Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

At approximately 1:21 p.m. search crews located 39-year-old Osha Ray Berry, Berry was in a remote area in close proximity to the Frying Pan Fire Tower.

Berry is currently being treated for exposure related injuries after emergency personnel took him to Transylvania Regional Hospital.

Earlier in the day, National Park Service officials said park rangers responded to a report of damaged gates near the US Route 276 entrance to the Parkway near Cold Mountain.

Rangers also discovered an unoccupied vehicle parked at a nearby overlook near milepost 410. The vehicle, registered to the Pooler, Ga. man had damage that authorities said was consistent with attempting to drive through a closed gate.

Authorities then began searching for Berry.

In a press release, Transylvania County authorities said 19 agencies were part of the search team.