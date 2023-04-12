EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – Two Columbia County parents have been arrested for extreme Child Cruelty in their Evans home.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reported on April 6th, 30-year-old Hassan Sahih Bey and 25-year-old Tinka El were arrested after a deputy responded to the pediatric ICU at Childrens Hospital of Georgia (CHOG).

After speaking with a representative with the Department of Family and Children’s Services (DFACS), the deputy learned one of children had to be put on a respirator and had been diagnosed with rickets disease. A lack of vitamin D or calcium is the most common cause of rickets. The child also had bone malformation due to malnutrition.

One suspect, Tinka El, told police she had two other children at home with their father, Hassan Sahih Bey, the other suspect.

Once Bey arrived at the hospital law enforcement learned the two other children, ages 1-year and 1-week, also needed to be hospitalized. The 1-year-old was also diagnosed with rickets and the 1-week-old was found to be severely malnourished.

Both suspects claim to be members of the Moorish Sovereign Citizens Group.

Bey and El have both been charged with three (3) counts of Cruelty to Children Deprivation of Necessary Sustenance and one count of Giving False Name, Address, or Birthday to Law Enforcement.

Bond has been denied in this case for both defendants.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Moorish Sovereign Citizens Group, aka Moors, is a collection of independent organizations and lone individuals who emerged in the early 1990s as an offshoot of the anti-government sovereign citizens movement.

In other words, Moors sovereigns believe their status as members of a sovereign nation bestows immunity from federal, state and local authorities.

They use this perceived immunity to justify refusing to pay taxes, buy auto insurance, register their vehicles and to defraud banks and other lending institutions.