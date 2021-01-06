Georgia Senate runoff elections

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – After weeks of campaigning, rallies, political ads and text messages, Georgia voters get one last chance to cast their ballots for the senate run-off elections. Today, Georgia has nearly 2700 polling precincts open until 7 p.m. when they close.

Atlanta Bureau Chief, Archith Seshadri, is at a polling location in Atlanta with the latest.

More than 3-million Georgians have already voted in this run-off election breaking previous records by more than 1-million votes.

So far, the Secretary of State says there no issues in terms of outages or issues with the state’s new voting machines — wait times of about a minute, and no polling location more than 30 minutes.

And as far as results, counties have until next Friday, January 15 to certify the results — while the state has until Friday, January 22nd to finalize the elections.

Counties can scan absentee ballots but not tabulate them until polls close. State leaders say a candidate can demand a recount if the margin’s fall with 0.5 percent — and unless there is a tie, this election will seal the fate of the U.S. Senate.

Political experts say Georgia’s shifting demographics and population growth are some reasons why georgia flipped blue in the presidential race — but last time, both republican candidates combined had a higher amount of votes compared to their democrat opponents.

Tammy Patrick, Senior Adviser at Democracy Fund, said, “The elections of 2020 were some of the most secure, most transparent elections, and most participated in spite of a global pandemic. In reality, the election was the best we have ever seen as far as of the will of the people and American voters.”

Georgia’s two senate seats could determine the balance of power in congress and if democrats win both seats, they will maintain control with Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris casting the tie breaker vote.

With 5-million votes during the presidential race, and only a difference of about 12-thousand votes, political experts say every vote matters in shaping our democracy — and it will simply boil down to voter turnout.

If elected, democrat Jon Ossoff would be one the youngest senators 33-years-old, while democrat Raphael Warnock would be Georgia’s first black senator. Governor Brian Kemp appointed Kelly Loeffler to fill Johnny Isakson’s seat in 2019.