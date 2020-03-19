Georgia state senator tests positive for COVID-19

Members of the Georgia State Senate have been informed that one of their members has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the Coronavirus.

A member, one of 56, has not been identified.

Harris County Sen. Randy Robertson said it was not him. Robertson and his family have gone into self-quarantine in Atlanta. Columbus Sen. Ed Harbison tells News 3 that he was not the senator.

“I feel fine,” Harbison tells News 3, but he plans to go into self-quarantine.

The General Assembly was in session Monday to approve Gov. Brian Kemp’s request to put Georgia under a Public Health Emergency.

The senator manifested symptoms dating back to March 10. The last exposure was March 16, according to information sent to senators.

The Georgia Department of Public health, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, director, and the CDC has recommended that the Georgia State Senators and staff self-quarantine for 14 days. This will end on March 30.

