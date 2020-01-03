Georgia Whole Foods employee found dead in restroom

Kennesaw , Ga (CNN/WGCL) – Employees at a Kennesaw Whole Foods are in shock after finding coworker, Leslie Kochensparger, 31, dead inside the employee restroom.

She was found early Monday morning. A coworker was trying to get into the single stall restroom but the door was locked. Another coworker noticed and said it had been locked since Sunday.

When they picked the lock, they found Leslie slumped over deceased.

Kennesaw Police say they have no signs of foul play or obvious answers.

“There is nothing as far as signs of foul play. There was no signs of drug use or needles. There was no signs of suicide. There was no signs of anything that would cause us to think that she passed away a certain way over another,” explained Officer Scott Luther with the City of Kennesaw Police.

Leslie’s stepfather, Timothy Moore said, “She was working everyday. She was doing okay. She was staying with us at the time during Christmas.”

“I’ve known her since she was a teenager, always funny, vivacious, she loved other people. She took her friendships very seriously and she was a wonderful daughter, a wonderful granddaughter, and she’s irreplaceable and always will be.”

Moore says Leslie worked in customer service. She started right before Thanksgiving and loved her job and loved her coworkers.

“Our hearts are heavy but the outpouring of love we have received from our friends in this community is sustaining us and means more than I could ever put into words,” explained Moore.