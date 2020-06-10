‘Georgians deserve better’: Stacey Abrams addresses voter suppression, problems at polls

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams called Tuesday’s primary election “a disaster that was imminently preventable.”

She took to Facebook before conferencing with reporters via Zoom to explain her thoughts in full.

“Full stop. Georgia — if you are in line, stay in line. Questions or problems voting? Please call 888-730-5816 or 404-666-4216,” Abrams wrote in a Facebook post.

She also included a photo of a full statement, written out below.

“Georgians deserve better. I voted today because of absentee ballot defect. From Jasper to Fulton to Coffee and Chatham, long lines, inoperable machines and under-resourced communities are being hurt. The Georgia Secretary of State owns this disaster. He must stop finger-pointing and fix it.”