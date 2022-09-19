RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The Youth Deer Hunting Day has been announced for 2022, according to NC Wildlife Resources Commission officials.

This is happening on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Officials said Youth Deer Hunting Day started in 2015 as a way to “increase interest in deer hunting among youth, seeking to increase their success at hunting and highlight the need to engage youth in hunting.”

On Youth Hunting Day, anyone 17 and under can use “use guns or any other legal hunting equipment to hunt deer,” but anyone who is 18 or older can only use archery equipment, officials stated.

And officials want to remind all hunters that on Sept. 24 they must wear “blaze orange,” and this applies no matter what equipment is being used.

Outside of Youth Deer Hunting Day on the 24th, anyone 17 and younger is required to “use the legal hunting implement for the open season in the area where they are hunting.”

Also, officials said any hunters who are 16 or older do need to get a license with a Big Game Harvest report card. For information on how to get one, click here.

And for more information on hunting in North Carolina, click here.