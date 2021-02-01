Giant pandas enjoy the snow at the National Zoo in Washington DC

WASHINGTON (NBC News Channel) – Cold, wet weather is blanketing parts of the country, and while that might have some people wishing for summer.

A pair of pandas are making the most of it.

This is video from the National Zoo in Washington, DC of Mei Xiang (may-shong) and Tian Tian. (tee-yen tee-yen)

As you can see, the giant pandas enjoyed today’s snowfall with a few rolls and slides down the hillside.

Experts say a panda’s thick, wooly coat helps keep them warm in the cold.

And if you can’t get enough of the bears’ adorable antics, the National Zoo has a live panda cam in their exhibit.

