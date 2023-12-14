CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Experts predict that consumers will spend more money on gift cards this year during the holiday season, and scammers are taking notice.

Chris Peltz, Practice Lead at GuidePoint Security, a cybersecurity consulting company, said he has seen several different scams involving gift cards this year.

“Unfortunately we’ve seen these scams across the country already quite a bit this season, actually more than previous years,” Peltz said.

One of the scams involving gift cards is referred to as “card draining.” This is when fake barcodes are placed on real gift cards, so when you purchase the card and the bar code is scanned it puts money into the cyber criminals’ account and leaves your gift card with a zero-dollar balance.

In some other instances, scammers are stealing the information from the back of the card and putting it back on the shelf. Then, once the card is loaded, criminals spend the money before the recipient can use it.

Peltz said if you are at a store buying a gift card, take your time and check to make sure it has not been tampered with. He said to make sure all the seals are intact and that there are not any odd-looking stickers on the back.

“I like to buy cards from the back of the rack, they are less likely to have been swapped,” he said.

The rise in these scams also comes at a time when experts say more people are choosing to buy gift cards instead of presents for the holidays.

“Gift cards have become very popular gifts and we are putting more money on them all the time. The average gift card is approaching about $300 which makes them lucrative targets,” Peltz explained. “Also, depending on the gift card they may not have the same fraud protections as our credit and debit cards so it’s easier for scammers to spend some of those funds.”

If you are the target of a gift card scam, report it to the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint.