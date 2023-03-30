Jack (left) is a northern giraffe, age 12, known for his irregular dark brown spots. Leia (right) is an 11-year-old reticulated giraffe.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Parents Jack and Leia of the North Carolina Zoo are expecting a new addition to the family.

The Zoo, in Asheboro, made the announcement just after 3 p.m. Thursday to its Twitter page.

Leia is a reticulated giraffe, also known as a Somali giraffe, which is native to the Horn of Africa, according to the NC Zoo. These animals have a typical gestation period of about 15 months.

During this time, the zoo said Leia may be in the barn, behind the scenes a good bit of the time. Being herd animals, zookeepers expect the giraffes to stick together and follow Leia, which may impact the amount of giraffes on the Giraffe Deck.

Leia, an adult female giraffe at the NC Zoo is soon to be a first-time mother.

Jack (left) is a northern giraffe, age 12, known for his irregular dark brown spots. Leia (right) is an 11-year-old reticulated giraffe.

“We appreciate your patience during this exciting time!” the zoo said on its website.

To keep track of Leia’s pregnancy and birth updates, follow the NC Zoo on Twitter and Facebook.