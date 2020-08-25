Girl Scouts of USA appointed its first African-American CEO in its 108 years

SAVANNAH, G.A. (WCBD) – An organization that once did not allow girls of color and later segregated their troops by race, has made history and appointed their first black CEO in its 108 years.

After four years of leading the organization Sylvia Acevedo will be stepping down from her position and before leaving, on her last day, August 15, she appointed lifelong girl scout and board member Judith Batty as interim CEO.

Courtesy of Girl Scouts of America Website

Batty started her journey with Girl Scouts of America as a Brownie with her local council in New York. She continued her duties over the years and later served two terms on the National Board of the organization.

Making history is not new for Batty, because before serving with the organization she was also the first female and first Black General Counsel of the ExxonMobil affiliate in Japan.

As she steps into her new position, Batty will go on a listening tour with staff and council leadership to find new ways to advance the mission of the organization to make GSUSA and the young girls involved in the organization, even better.

