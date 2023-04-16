GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — UPDATE 04/15 10:55 p.m.

Glynn County officials are telling WSAV the Pinova plant fire has been put out, and the shelter-in-place and evacuation orders have been lifted.

Per public information officer Katie Baasen, crews will be deploying foam for the next hour.

UPDATE 04/15 9:08 p.m.

Glynn County officials are telling WSAV the Pinova plant fire is dying down, but evacuation orders are recommended.

During a press briefing, Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson says evacuations are recommended for those within a half-mile radius of the plant. There is a shelter set up at Howard Coffin Park.

In addition, there is a shelter in place order for the entire city of Brunswick.

At 6 p.m., Cosby declared a local state of emergency for the city.

Himself and Asst. Fire Chief Laurence Cargile say there has been substantial improvements throughout the evening.

“The latest report that I have is that the flames are contained and under control due to the operations,” says Cargile, “We’re going to continue those operations until the scene is completely controlled. At this time, there is no origin.”

Fire retardants have been brought in to retain the fire.

ORIGINAL STORY 04/15 8:00 p.m.

According to the Glynn County Board of Commissioners, all areas within a county 1/2 mile radius to the plant on Cook Street must evacuate. All within a mile radius, must continue to shelter in place. Also, due to wind conditions., all areas north of the McKinnon St. Simons Island Airport must also stay in place.

An evacuation has been ordered for nearby areas after a massive fire reignited at the Pinova plastic resin plant in Brunswick.

The massive fire initially broke out early Saturday morning and had been contained. The fire reignited just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

Officials say there were no injuries in the fire.

The Brunswick City Fire Department and Glynn County Fire are on the scene. Mutual aid resources have also been called in, according to Glynn County officials.